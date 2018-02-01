News http://www.etonline.com/news</link> en Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved. Wed, 31 Jan 2018 21:50:09 -0800 300 Wed, 31 Jan 2018 21:50:09 -0800 News http://www.etonline.com/news</link> http://www.etonline.com/themes/custom/et/img/et_default_image.jpg 1280 720 Justin Timberlake’s Birthday Just Keeps Getting Better as He Teases Third Song Off His New Album http://www.etonline.com/justin-timberlakes-birthday-just-keeps-getting-better-he-teases-third-song-his-new-album-95560</link> The 37-year-old birthday boy posted three Instagram videos teasing new songs from his latest album, ‘Man of the Woods.’ Music 2018-02-01 05:47:14 UTC Brian Haas‍ bcc1053d-8b3c-436f-987b-6091831c7a30 Hailee Steinfeld Dishes On How She Had a Part in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Relationship http://www.etonline.com/hailee-steinfeld-dishes-how-she-had-part-sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-relationship-95556</link> The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star opens up about her friend’s recent engagement. News 2018-02-01 04:31:28 UTC Liz Calvario‍ ebc88943-1c71-44ae-a0a3-1c9faf336931 Charlie Walk Leaves ‘The Four’ Following Sexual Harassment Allegations http://www.etonline.com/charlie-walk-leaves-four-following-sexual-harassment-allegations-95557</link> The music producer released a statement on Wednesday explaining his departure from the Fox reality show. News 2018-02-01 04:17:09 UTC Liz Calvario‍ 87e3ee96-c428-4868-bb46-f407d6a641a3 Ellen DeGeneres Posts Rare Photo of Kiss With Portia de Rossi to Celebrate Her Wife’s Birthday http://www.etonline.com/ellen-degeneres-posts-rare-photo-kiss-portia-de-rossi-celebrate-her-wifes-birthday-95553</link> The 60-year-old TV host posted the PDA pic to Instagram on Wednesday. News 2018-02-01 03:33:37 UTC Brian Haas‍ df2e39f8-2fca-42c5-a306-1c863072d2e0 Jessica Alba Binge Watches ‘Grace & Frankie’ With Newborn Son Hayes — See the Cute Pic! http://www.etonline.com/jessica-alba-binge-watches-grace-frankie-newborn-son-hayes-see-cute-pic-95555</link> The 36-year-old actress welcomed Hayes on New Year’s Eve. News 2018-02-01 03:16:30 UTC Jennifer Drysdale‍ 1252ec06-0e0f-40e4-a8c5-3ed93af179df Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Might Have Been Accidentally Revealed by a ‘KUWTK’ Wikipedia Entry http://www.etonline.com/kylie-jenners-pregnancy-might-have-been-accidentally-revealed-kuwtk-wikipedia-entry-95554</link> Is the 20-year-old reality star going to finally confirm her pregnancy on ‘KUWTK?’ News 2018-02-01 02:58:14 UTC Jennifer Drysdale‍ c24d9568-eeea-4af1-9d08-cbaca2a3756c 2018 Super Bowl Ads: Watch All the Commercials http://www.etonline.com/2018-super-bowl-ads-watch-all-commercials-94478</link> Matt Damon, Tiffany Haddish and more stars who’ll be on your TV during the biggest night in football, where the real battle happens off the field and between the downs. TV 2018-02-01 02:40:28 UTC Alex Ungerman‍ 99031303-a7ee-4a7b-81dc-cb92a76c9713 Pregnant Kate Middleton Looks Spectacular in Blue Velvet Dress for Swedish Event http://www.etonline.com/pregnant-kate-middleton-looks-spectacular-blue-velvet-dress-swedish-event-95549</link> The Duchess of Cambridge once again ditched maternity wear for her last day in Sweden on Wednesday. Fashion 2018-02-01 02:37:09 UTC Liz Calvario‍ 475bf800-448d-443b-b1f5-367736f79740 Kelly Clarkson and Katy Perry Speak Out Against GRAMMYs President Telling Women to ‘Step Up’ http://www.etonline.com/kelly-clarkson-and-katy-perry-speak-out-against-grammys-president-telling-women-step-95550</link> Pink, Lorde and Charli XCX were also among the female musicians slamming the comment. Grammys 2018-02-01 02:29:55 UTC Jennifer Drysdale‍ c45ba641-9435-4117-97ba-df2b6c1aa539 ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Director Weighs in on Dumbledore’s Sexuality in Upcoming Film http://www.etonline.com/fantastic-beasts-director-weighs-dumbledores-sexuality-upcoming-film-95548</link> The director of the five-part series says that the next installment will ‘not explicitly’ highlight the Hogwarts headmaster’s relationship with the titular villain. Movies 2018-02-01 02:06:26 UTC Brian Haas‍ d36786fa-9892-4dff-adb2-28561a475d85 Tia Mowry Is ‘Embracing These Curves’ In New Bare Baby Bump Pic http://www.etonline.com/tia-mowry-embracing-these-curves-new-bare-baby-bump-pic-95540</link> The 39-year-old actress is loving her new body! News 2018-02-01 01:27:17 UTC Jennifer Drysdale‍ 2462c5b0-fb07-4657-91ab-622a236dd05f Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Bikini http://www.etonline.com/robin-thickes-girlfriend-april-love-geary-shows-her-bare-baby-bump-bikini-95536</link> The couple has about a month to go before welcoming their baby girl. News 2018-02-01 01:23:09 UTC Jennifer Drysdale‍ 7ba08e88-32d3-436b-82dd-0689c2b474a6 Bethenny Frankel Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Jill Zarin (Exclusive) http://www.etonline.com/bethenny-frankel-sets-record-straight-her-relationship-jill-zarin-exclusive-95519</link> The former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ co-stars recently reunited for Zarin’s husband’s funeral. News 2018-02-01 00:37:10 UTC Brice Sander‍ 525f6ae1-0abc-4f10-a2a4-b65fa36196a6 Bethenny Frankel Calls Luann de Lesseps ‘a Really Strong Person’ Following Arrest (Exclusive) http://www.etonline.com/bethenny-frankel-calls-luann-de-lesseps-really-strong-person-following-arrest-exclusive-95532</link> The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star also dished on her new Bravo show, ‘Bethenny & Fredrik.’ TV 2018-02-01 00:32:26 UTC Liz Calvario‍ bd4b3a30-9dac-40e8-bbf2-8ff4299eefa2 Jordin Sparks’ 16-Year-Old Stepsister Dies After Complications From Sickle Cell Anemia http://www.etonline.com/jordin-sparks-16-year-old-stepsister-dies-after-complications-sickle-cell-anemia-95529</link> The 28-year-old singer asked fans to pray for her sister last Thursday. News 2018-02-01 00:08:52 UTC Jennifer Drysdale‍ 042413f2-fc72-4b4d-8542-9be624a2ca1d Charlie Walk Accuser Tristan Coopersmith Says ‘Dozens’ Have Reached Out With ‘Similar’ Experiences (Exclusive) http://www.etonline.com/charlie-walk-accuser-tristan-coopersmith-says-dozens-have-reached-out-similar-experiences-exclusive</link> Tristan Coopersmith is opening up about her decision to go public with her sexual harassment allegations against ‘The Four’ judge Charlie Walk. News 2018-01-31 23:46:31 UTC Antoinette Bueno‍ f247fb6f-ab14-46d6-b77f-290de4593812 Ne-Yo Gushes About Expecting Baby No. 4, Says It ‘Feels Like the First Time’ (Exclusive) http://www.etonline.com/ne-yo-gushes-about-expecting-baby-no-4-says-it-feels-first-time-exclusive-95526</link> The 38-year-old singer tells ET that he was hoping for another baby girl. News 2018-01-31 23:42:26 UTC Jennifer Drysdale‍ d711825e-6587-467b-9f4e-753a809f38b7 Sofia Carson Spills ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ Secrets and a Big Clue About Ava! (Exclusive) http://www.etonline.com/sofia-carson-spills-pretty-little-liars-perfectionists-secrets-and-big-clue-about-ava-exclusive</link> The Disney Channel darling has been added to the pilot of ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,’ the buzzed-about ‘PLL’ spinoff that could be headed to Freeform. TV 2018-01-31 23:40:16 UTC Leanne Aguilera‍ a83c9fc8-4ac8-4069-b6ad-0183145d709e Former NBA Star Rasual Butler and His Wife Dead Following Car Crash http://www.etonline.com/former-nba-star-rasual-butler-and-his-wife-dead-following-car-crash-95523</link> The two died on Wednesday after the former Miami Heat player lost control of his vehicle in Studio City, California. News 2018-01-31 23:28:28 UTC Desiree Murphy‍ 33771f0e-afd1-4446-9674-71f69128fe79 ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Stars Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Have Epic Dance Party With Fans http://www.etonline.com/call-me-your-name-stars-armie-hammer-timothee-chalamet-have-epic-dance-party-fans-95521</link> The actors are in Italy doing press for the film. News 2018-01-31 23:19:42 UTC Liz Calvario‍ 60993b72-8af1-4a6c-9d54-6ac90315b154

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News