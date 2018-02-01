Newshttp://www.etonline.com/news</link> enCopyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. Justin Timberlake's Birthday Just Keeps Getting Better as He Teases Third Song Off His New Album
The 37-year-old birthday boy posted three Instagram videos teasing new songs from his latest album, 'Man of the Woods.'
Music
2018-02-01 05:47:14 UTC

Hailee Steinfeld Dishes On How She Had a Part in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Relationship
The 'Pitch Perfect' star opens up about her friend's recent engagement.
News
2018-02-01 04:31:28 UTC

Charlie Walk Leaves 'The Four' Following Sexual Harassment Allegationshttp://www.etonline.com/charlie-walk-leaves-four-following-sexual-harassment-allegations-95557</link> The music producer released a statement on Wednesday explaining his departure from the Fox reality show.News2018-02-01 04:17:09 UTCLiz Calvario87e3ee96-c428-4868-bb46-f407d6a641a3Ellen DeGeneres Posts Rare Photo of Kiss With Portia de Rossi to Celebrate Her Wife’s Birthdayhttp://www.etonline.com/ellen-degeneres-posts-rare-photo-kiss-portia-de-rossi-celebrate-her-wifes-birthday-95553</link> The 60-year-old TV host posted the PDA pic to Instagram on Wednesday.News2018-02-01 03:33:37 UTCBrian Haasdf2e39f8-2fca-42c5-a306-1c863072d2e0Jessica Alba Binge Watches ‘Grace & Frankie’ With Newborn Son Hayes — See the Cute Pic!http://www.etonline.com/jessica-alba-binge-watches-grace-frankie-newborn-son-hayes-see-cute-pic-95555</link> The 36-year-old actress welcomed Hayes on New Year’s Eve.News2018-02-01 03:16:30 UTCJennifer Drysdale1252ec06-0e0f-40e4-a8c5-3ed93af179dfKylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Might Have Been Accidentally Revealed by a ‘KUWTK’ Wikipedia Entryhttp://www.etonline.com/kylie-jenners-pregnancy-might-have-been-accidentally-revealed-kuwtk-wikipedia-entry-95554</link> Is the 20-year-old reality star going to finally confirm her pregnancy on ‘KUWTK?’News2018-02-01 02:58:14 UTCJennifer Drysdalec24d9568-eeea-4af1-9d08-cbaca2a3756c2018 Super Bowl Ads: Watch All the Commercialshttp://www.etonline.com/2018-super-bowl-ads-watch-all-commercials-94478</link> Matt Damon, Tiffany Haddish and more stars who’ll be on your TV during the biggest night in football, where the real battle happens off the field and between the downs.TV2018-02-01 02:40:28 UTCAlex Ungerman99031303-a7ee-4a7b-81dc-cb92a76c9713Pregnant Kate Middleton Looks Spectacular in Blue Velvet Dress for Swedish Eventhttp://www.etonline.com/pregnant-kate-middleton-looks-spectacular-blue-velvet-dress-swedish-event-95549</link> The Duchess of Cambridge once again ditched maternity wear for her last day in Sweden on Wednesday.Fashion2018-02-01 02:37:09 UTCLiz Calvario475bf800-448d-443b-b1f5-367736f79740Kelly Clarkson and Katy Perry Speak Out Against GRAMMYs President Telling Women to ‘Step Up’http://www.etonline.com/kelly-clarkson-and-katy-perry-speak-out-against-grammys-president-telling-women-step-95550</link> Pink, Lorde and Charli XCX were also among the female musicians slamming the comment.Grammys2018-02-01 02:29:55 UTCJennifer Drysdalec45ba641-9435-4117-97ba-df2b6c1aa539‘Fantastic Beasts’ Director Weighs in on Dumbledore’s Sexuality in Upcoming Filmhttp://www.etonline.com/fantastic-beasts-director-weighs-dumbledores-sexuality-upcoming-film-95548</link> The director of the five-part series says that the next installment will ‘not explicitly’ highlight the Hogwarts headmaster’s relationship with the titular villain.Movies2018-02-01 02:06:26 UTCBrian Haasd36786fa-9892-4dff-adb2-28561a475d85Tia Mowry Is ‘Embracing These Curves’ In New Bare Baby Bump Pichttp://www.etonline.com/tia-mowry-embracing-these-curves-new-bare-baby-bump-pic-95540</link> The 39-year-old actress is loving her new body!News2018-02-01 01:27:17 UTCJennifer Drysdale2462c5b0-fb07-4657-91ab-622a236dd05fRobin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Bikinihttp://www.etonline.com/robin-thickes-girlfriend-april-love-geary-shows-her-bare-baby-bump-bikini-95536</link> The couple has about a month to go before welcoming their baby girl.News2018-02-01 01:23:09 UTCJennifer Drysdale7ba08e88-32d3-436b-82dd-0689c2b474a6Bethenny Frankel Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship With Jill Zarin (Exclusive)http://www.etonline.com/bethenny-frankel-sets-record-straight-her-relationship-jill-zarin-exclusive-95519</link> The former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ co-stars recently reunited for Zarin’s husband’s funeral.News2018-02-01 00:37:10 UTCBrice Sander525f6ae1-0abc-4f10-a2a4-b65fa36196a6Bethenny Frankel Calls Luann de Lesseps ‘a Really Strong Person’ Following Arrest (Exclusive)http://www.etonline.com/bethenny-frankel-calls-luann-de-lesseps-really-strong-person-following-arrest-exclusive-95532</link> The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star also dished on her new Bravo show, ‘Bethenny & Fredrik.’TV2018-02-01 00:32:26 UTCLiz Calvariobd4b3a30-9dac-40e8-bbf2-8ff4299eefa2Jordin Sparks’ 16-Year-Old Stepsister Dies After Complications From Sickle Cell Anemiahttp://www.etonline.com/jordin-sparks-16-year-old-stepsister-dies-after-complications-sickle-cell-anemia-95529</link> The 28-year-old singer asked fans to pray for her sister last Thursday.News2018-02-01 00:08:52 UTCJennifer Drysdale042413f2-fc72-4b4d-8542-9be624a2ca1dCharlie Walk Accuser Tristan Coopersmith Says ‘Dozens’ Have Reached Out With ‘Similar’ Experiences (Exclusive)http://www.etonline.com/charlie-walk-accuser-tristan-coopersmith-says-dozens-have-reached-out-similar-experiences-exclusive</link> Tristan Coopersmith is opening up about her decision to go public with her sexual harassment allegations against ‘The Four’ judge Charlie Walk.News2018-01-31 23:46:31 UTCAntoinette Buenof247fb6f-ab14-46d6-b77f-290de4593812Ne-Yo Gushes About Expecting Baby No. 4, Says It ‘Feels Like the First Time’ (Exclusive)http://www.etonline.com/ne-yo-gushes-about-expecting-baby-no-4-says-it-feels-first-time-exclusive-95526</link> The 38-year-old singer tells ET that he was hoping for another baby girl.News2018-01-31 23:42:26 UTCJennifer Drysdaled711825e-6587-467b-9f4e-753a809f38b7Sofia Carson Spills ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ Secrets and a Big Clue About Ava! (Exclusive)http://www.etonline.com/sofia-carson-spills-pretty-little-liars-perfectionists-secrets-and-big-clue-about-ava-exclusive</link> The Disney Channel darling has been added to the pilot of ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,’ the buzzed-about ‘PLL’ spinoff that could be headed to Freeform.TV2018-01-31 23:40:16 UTCLeanne Aguileraa83c9fc8-4ac8-4069-b6ad-0183145d709eFormer NBA Star Rasual Butler and His Wife Dead Following Car Crashhttp://www.etonline.com/former-nba-star-rasual-butler-and-his-wife-dead-following-car-crash-95523</link> The two died on Wednesday after the former Miami Heat player lost control of his vehicle in Studio City, California.News2018-01-31 23:28:28 UTCDesiree Murphy33771f0e-afd1-4446-9674-71f69128fe79‘Call Me by Your Name’ Stars Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Have Epic Dance Party With Fanshttp://www.etonline.com/call-me-your-name-stars-armie-hammer-timothee-chalamet-have-epic-dance-party-fans-95521</link> The actors are in Italy doing press for the film.News2018-01-31 23:19:42 UTCLiz Calvario60993b72-8af1-4a6c-9d54-6ac90315b154