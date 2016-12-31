New Year's Eve: Revellers bid adieu to year of conflicts, celebrity deaths

As 2016 draws to a close, revellers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities.

Here is how people are ushering in the new year:

United Arab Emirates

In Dubai, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch as fireworks shoot from the sides of the world’s tallest building, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa. The show also will be streamed live online.

But authorities hope they won’t see a repeat of last year’s excitement, when police say faulty wiring sparked a fire several hours before midnight at The Address Downtown, a 63-story skyscraper nearby. The high-rise tower still remains under repair.

Australia

After a year that saw the deaths of a seemingly endless parade of entertainers, Sydney honoured some of the most beloved. The city’s famed fireworks display over the harbour paid homage to Prince and David Bowie, and was set to a music medley inspired by the late singers.

“We are hoping to make it rain purple this year for the first time, not only off the barges, but also off the Sydney Harbour Bridge,” fireworks director Fortunato Forti said, referencing Prince’s hit Purple Rain.

Charlotte Kent from Huddersfield in England wears glowing glasses and a headset for 2017 before watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2016. (Jason Reed/Reuters)

The seven tonnes of fireworks launched from barges on the harbor also included a “Willy Wonka moment” in tribute to the late actor Gene Wilder’s most famous role, fireworks co-producer Catherine Flanagan said. And there was a nod to the Bowie classic Space Oddity, with Saturn, moon and star-shaped fireworks. Bowie lived in Sydney for about 10 years during the 1980s and ’90s.

“This year, sadly, we saw the loss of many music and entertainment legends around the world,” Flanagan said. “So celebrating their music as part of Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks displays is an opportunity to reflect on the year that has been and what the future may hold.”

Around 1.5 million revellers were expected to ring the harbour to join in the festivities. An extra 2,000 police were on duty and buses were used to block off certain pedestrian areas following the deadly truck-driving attacks in Berlin and Nice, France.

Visitors from Mexico, Palestine and Hungary pose for a photo at the Brandenburg Gate, ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

Officials urged residents to carry on celebrating as normal, despite the threats of extremist attacks across the globe and in Australia. On Friday, a man was arrested after police say he posted threats on social media related to Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. New South Wales police said he was acting in isolation and had no known links to extremist groups.

A young woman writes ’2017′ using a sparkler during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. (Attila Balazs/Associated Press)

Las Vegas, New York

More than 300,000 visitors are expected to descend on Las Vegas for an extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration.

Nightclubs are pulling out all the stops with performances from DJ Calvin Harris, rappers T-Pain and Kendrick Lamar and artists Drake and Bruno Mars. The city’s celebrity chefs have crafted elaborate prix fixe menus complete with caviar and champagne toasts.

Federal officials have ranked the celebration just below the Super Bowl and on par with the festivities in Times Square. FBI and Secret Service agents will work alongside local police departments that are putting all hands on deck for the big night.

Anywhere from a million to two million people could converge on Times Square in New York City for the festivities.

It will be impossible to drive into the crowd because of a new security measure. Dozens of garbage trucks filled with sand will be blocking vehicle access to Times Square.

Revellers will be checked by security officials twice, once when they enter the square and once when they go into viewing pens that stretch from 42nd Street to West 59th Street. No large bags or umbrellas will be allowed.

Canada

In Ottawa, two massive fireworks displays are planned for Parliament Hill to kick off a year-long 150th birthday bash across Canada. More than $ 210 million has been allocated for the 150th anniversary projects and events.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the capital region as a winter weather system known as an Alberta clipper moved into the area Saturday.

Workers setup a large banner as preparations are made to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and New Years Eve celebrations to ring in 2017 on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, December 30, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

It is expected to bring about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, which will taper off before Sunday morning.

New Year’s Eve events are being held in 19 cities across the country, including St. John’s, which will be the first to hit the midnight milestone.

China

Residents in Beijing and Shanghai, China’s two largest cities, passed New Year’s Eve in a relative state of security lockdown, according to Chinese media reports citing police.

People pose for pictures as they attend a New Year’s Eve countdown event in Beijing. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

The Bund waterfront in Shanghai would not have any celebrations, authorities announced this week, while the sale, use and transportation of fireworks in central Shanghai would be prohibited altogether. Large buildings that often display light shows also stayed dark.

More than 30 people died two years ago in a deadly stampede on Shanghai’s waterfront, where 300,000 people had gathered to watch a planned light show.

Beijing police also said countdowns, lightshows, lotteries and other organized activities would not be held in popular shopping districts such as Sanlitun and Guomao.

North and South Korea

Kim Il-sung Square in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, was the scene of a fireworks display to ring in the new year.

Even on New Year’s Eve, large crowds of South Koreans gathered to join another rally in Seoul demanding the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who’s determined to restore her powers through a court trial. The letters read ‘Asking.’ (Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press)

To the south, hundreds of thousands of South Koreans ushered in the new year with a massive protest demanding the resignation of disgraced President Park Geun-hye. It was the 10th straight weekend of protests that led to Park’s impeachment on Dec. 9 over a corruption scandal.

The evening rally overlapped with Seoul’s traditional bell-tolling ceremony at the Bosinkgak pavilion at midnight.

“So many unbelievable things happened in 2016. It didn’t feel real; if felt like a movie,” protester Lee Huymi said about the bizarre scandal that brought Park down. “So I hope 2017 brings a movie-like ending to the mess. Everything getting solved, quickly and all at once, leaving us all happy.”

India

For most people in India, New Year’s Eve is a time for family. In New Delhi and many other cities, newspapers are full of big advertisements for lavish parties at upscale hotels and restaurants. The big draws at the hotel parties were song and dance performances from Bollywood and television stars.

A man gets a haircut with the number ’2017′ to welcome the new year at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India. (Amit Dave/Reuters)

Police with breath analyzers checked for drunk driving, and security was tightened in malls and restaurants.

The western city of Mumbai hosted big street parties with thousands of people at the iconic Gateway of India, a colonial-era structure on the waterfront overlooking the Arabian Sea. There was music, as well as dancing and the occasional fireworks.

