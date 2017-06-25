New 'Raven's Home' Trailer Is Here — Watch!

Raven’s Home just keeps getting better and better.

A new trailer for the Disney Channel series was released on Friday, complete with all the Raven shenanigans we know and love — and a few other hijinks.

“I’m Raven and this is my home. These are my twin babies, Booker and Mia, and things have gotten even crazier since my best friend, Chelsea, and her kid, Levi, moved in,” Raven (Raven-Symone) narrates in the trailer, featuring Anneliese Van der Pol, Isaac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum and Sky Katz. “Then there’s Tess. She lives next door, but that doesn’t stop her from acting like she owns the place.

“Day by day, drama by drama, dance party by dance party, we’re doing our best to get by and get along. Sure, I can see the future, but I never saw all this coming,” Raven continues. “Welcome to Raven’s Home.”

ET caught up with the Raven’s Home cast at the Radio Disney Music Awards in April, where Raven-Symone opened up about why she decided to return to her Disney Channel roots.

“”Oh my goodness…I wanted to do it!” she gushed. “I wanted to get out of bed and work and laugh, and Disney Channel has been kind to me for the last — I don’t know — how many umpteen years. We all said, ‘This would be a great idea.’”

“I’m executive producer, and what I think will work is writing is how the cast gets along and how the camaraderie behind the set works. I think that when you have that, all ages will come and enjoy the process with us,” she added. “And we have such a great time on set. It’s been spectacular, and hopefully not just Anneliese and I are laughing in our 30s, but also you will too.”

Raven’s Home premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. on Disney Channel.

