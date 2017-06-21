New jerseys bedevil NHL fans' fashion sense

After Adidas was named the official NHL outfitter for the 2017-18 season, the hockey community was waiting in anticipation for the release of a new style of jerseys.

Adidas, which took over from Reebok after 10 years, has redesigned all 31 jerseys — both home and away versions.

Hockey fans had mixed reactions.

Here’s a condensed version on what the hockey Twittersphere thinks about its new jersey designer:

“Same, same but different?”

Some fans think the new jerseys look the same as the old.

The team has only one look! Reebok? Adidas? They’re the same jersey! Doesn’t anybody notice this? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!… lol — @jjsmittay

Most of them are the same. I can’t believe adidas is milking this underwhelming jersey launch. — @fghtffyourdmns

I’m not staying up to find out that the jersey’s are the same just different material and an adidas logo on the back. — @KBoerker24

“I can’t even…”

Usually the reveal of jerseys is like Christmas morning for hockey fans, but for many it was like waking up to coal in their stockings.

These adidas NHL jerseys are terrible… this company should’ve stayed away from hockey. Reebok had awesome jerseys should’ve stuck with it. — @Casselhoff91

Adidas jerseys look terrible. Way to go @NHL — @ThePghCheeze

Adidas, NHL, what is this guys, come on. — @FrankDTweets

NHL should have stayed clear of Adidas. — @Coachbulldog

“Turn up!”

But many appreciated the new design.

That moment when you realize that Adidas actually did a good job on the NHL jerseys for 2017-18 pic.twitter.com/bnIiFdiDWk — @ahammsportsgeek

Adidas didn’t screw up the new NHL jerseys! pic.twitter.com/buXLaHSQre — @ahammsportsgeek

“Bro…can I get my old jersey back?”

The Nashville Predators got a lot of love for their team’s — and city’s fans — run to the Stanley Cup final, but their new jersey seemed to get the most criticism.

Why did the preds get by far the worst one… — @Eweb_lax

Happy that not much changed for the NYR. @adidashockey really screwed up those beautiful Preds jerseys though. This one looks like trash. — @rangers3061

Many thanks to Adidas for our new flared pajama tops to wear on the ice… — @heymistahdj

@adidas really dropped the ball with the new jerseys for @PredsNHL Good luck selling those — @JordanMatthew21

“New jersey, eh?”

If the NHL hasn’t yet learned that Canadian fans don’t like change, here’s a reminder from Flames, Senators and Oilers fans.

Ahead of jersey reveal #adidas reveals new Calgary #flames logo pic.twitter.com/tb6F9hgs17 — @Grammica

@Senators failure by Adidas by not using your heritage third jerseys… they were one of the best looking uniforms in the NHL — @Jents71

Adidas owes the Edmonton Oilers an apology — @Who_me16

“Vegas, baby!”

And making their grand entrance into the NHL arena, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The jersey was met with mixed reaction: