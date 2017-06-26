Playing New Edition Joins Forces With the Young Actors That Play Them in Adorable BET Awards Tribute

New Edition scored a major honor on Sunday night, accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 BET Awards.

Following a sweet introduction from the cast of Girls Trip – Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish – the youngest members of BET’s The New Edition Story took the stage for an adorable rendition of the group’s iconic hit, “Candy Girl.” With the real-life band singing and dancing along in the front row, more cast members from the docu-series took the stage to sing “My, My, My,” “Poison,” and “My Prerogative.”

Taking the stage to accept their trophies, the band thanked God, their families and fans. “Back in the days when we first began, I used to tell the guys we were gonna be successful,” Bobby Brown recalled. “I promised them we were gonna be successful, I just didn’t know how successful. I didn’t know how much our fans was gonna stick with us the way y’all have stuck with us. For 35 years, y’all have been our backbone. Y’all have been through thick and thin.”

“I know I been through some s**t,” he added with a laugh. “So, thank you for sticking with me.”

Johnny Gill also teased a forthcoming tour, promising that it would be “a family affair.”

“I want to thank all the parents out ther for introducing your kids to New Edition,” Ricky Bell added. “To this new generation, we really appreciate that.”

Heading backstage for a quick wardrobe change, the group re-emerged for a performance of “Mr. Telephone Man” and “Can You Stand the Rain.” But the grand finale came with help from the rest of the New Edition cast, who joined the band in matching white suits to bring the house down with “If It Isn’t Love.”

