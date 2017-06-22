New 'Blade Runner 2049' Footage Reveals More About Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford's Tense Face-Off— June 22, 2017
Blade Runner fans rejoice!
While clips and photos from the long-awaited sequel have been minimal (and intentionally vague), brand new footage from Blade Runner 2049 was released on Wednesday and it’s given fans a bit more insight on the movie’s mysterious plot.
The video — posted by Entertainment Weekly and coming just in time for the original film’s 35th anniversary on Sunday — features some never-before-seen moments from the movie, as well as interviews with Harrison Ford, Ridley Scott and director Denis Villeneuve.
“The story, the themes, the stunning visual environments, it was a real pleasure getting back into the world of Blade Runner again,” shared Ford.
“When I directed the original Blade Runner 35 years ago, I could never have imagined how iconic it would still be,” Scott recounted.
The short shots, both from the finished film and behind-the-scenes footage, comprise the best look at the bleak world of Blade Runner‘s future that we’ve seen so far.
From towering skyscrapers to desolate wastelands, towering holographic billboards to claustrophobic, abandoned luxury hotels, it looks like Blade Runner 2049 could actually live up to the high hopes of excited fans.
Set three decades after the events of the first film, Ryan Gosling stars as Officer K, a so-called blade runner — an LAPD officer tasked with hunting down rogue “replicants” (aka biological androids nearly indistinguishable from humans) who have escaped and are threatening public safety.
Ford is reprising his role as Rick Deckard, an old-school blade runner who is holed up in an abandoned building, in hiding after years of living off the grid. K seeks Deckard out in a search for information that could help save the remnants of the world from total collapse.
Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis and Dave Bautista co-star, alongside Edward James Olmos, who reprises his character, the enigmatic blade runner Gaff.
Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters Oct. 6.
