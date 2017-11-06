NeNe Leakes Addresses Rumors She's Had More Work Done, Majorly Shades 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Castmates

Last month, Kim Zolciak opened up to ET about NeNe’s “inappropriate” allegations against her family — and revealed that she has hired attorney Marty Singer to take her to court.

Leakes made headlines after calling out Kim’s 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Bierman, for posting a Snapchat video about allegedly finding cockroaches at Leakes’ home. In her since-deleted Instagram post, NeNe called Brielle “racist trash,” and Kim a “trashy mom,” along with the hashtag “#KKK.”

“I don’t have anything to say [to NeNe]. I think it’s pretty inappropriate,” Kim shared. “I think the banter back and forth and kind of having fun and there’s catty moments, we’re all grown women and just kind of living life. But the racism card is not something that I feel like, in this day and age, that you should pull. And I didn’t take it lightly. And yes, I have hired Marty Singer.”

