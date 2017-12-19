Nebraska regulators reject Keystone XL route reconsideration

Regulators in Nebraska have unanimously rejected TransCanada’s request to amend its route application for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline project.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted Tuesday by a 5-0 margin to deny an application from the Calgary-based company to reconsider an earlier decision.

In November, the commission had approved a route for the pipeline through the state but it wasn’t the company’s preferred alignment.

TransCanada then asked for a reconsideration of that order, which had given the go-ahead for an “alternative route” for the pipeline through the state.

On Tuesday, the commission also unanimously rejected a request from the Sierra Club, an environmental group opposed to Keystone XL, to have the November route decision overturned.

TransCanada said Tuesday it will review the commission’s decision and determine the next steps for the project.



In a statement, the company said it believes Keystone XL remains a viable project with strong commercial support and it expects to secure final federal permits in early 2018.

