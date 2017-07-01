NBA free agency: Curry to sign record deal according to Warriors GM

One of the NBA’s biggest bargains until now, Stephen Curry is about to receive his massive payday.

Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Friday the Warriors will finalize a contract with the two-time MVP once the free agency moratorium ends July 6.

The champion Warriors confirmed that in an email to The Associated Press on Friday night.

“We intend to enter into a Player Contract with Stephen once the Moratorium Period ends,” Myers said.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Sports, first told ESPN that the deal will be worth $ 201 million US over five years, a record for the NBA. Austin didn’t immediately return emails from AP.

Keeping core together

Curry, who won the MVP in 2015 and ’16 and earned $ 12 million this season, averaged 28.1 points in the playoffs while also contributing 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds. He said when the season ended he was looking forward to receiving a hefty raise while still focused on a team-first approach as he, Kevin Durant and the others try to build a dynasty after capturing the franchise’s second title in three years against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

“It would mean everything,” Curry said of keeping the group together. “What we’ve built here is truly special. It’s unique, it’s something that you don’t want to see end at all. All the pieces that we have are important to the equation of winning a championship and competing for a championship every single year. It is a business. There are decisions that need to be made every single year and you’ve got to assess the situation as it is.

“… As we go into the talks and this whole process, which is obviously new for me, I will approach it to get the most out of it I can as an individual, as a player, and something that I’ve been working for for a very long time. In the context of keeping the team together, if there are decisions that need to be made, we’ll talk about it for sure.”

On Thursday, NBA Finals MVP Durant declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State and is an unrestricted free agent. That was an expected move, as he said he plans to do his part to keep the core of the champion Warriors intact to chase more titles by giving the team financial flexibility.

Blake Griffin returning to Clippers

A person with knowledge of the situation says Blake Griffin has agreed to a five-year deal worth approximately $ 175 million to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin and the Clippers agreed on a new deal, one that will be signed when the league’s moratorium on off-season moves ends on July 6. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Griffin opted out last week from the final year of his contract, one that would have paid him $ 21.4 million.

Griffin has spent his entire career with the Clippers, averaging 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds on 52 percent shooting in seven seasons. He’s staying with a Clippers team that lost Chris Paul to Houston this week.

Livingston stays put

Also Friday, a person with knowledge of the contract said backup guard Shaun Livingston had agreed to a $ 24 million, three-year deal to remain with Golden State as he hoped. Livingston and Andre Iguodala — who will generate high interest across the league — have been key members of one of the NBA’s best core of reserves.

Livingston has been an integral part of the Warriors’ two championship teams and three trips to the NBA Finals in the last three years. The versatile guard can play both at the point and off the ball and gives them a defensive dimension on the second unit as well.

It was among the first moves the champions made in what figures to be a busy summer.

Timberwolves replace Rubio with Jeff Teague

It didn’t take the Minnesota Timberwolves long to find a replacement for Ricky Rubio.

Early Saturday, just a few hours after trading Rubio to the Utah Jazz, the Wolves agreed to terms with free agent point guard Jeff Teague on a three-year deal worth $ 57 million. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the deal includes a player option for the third year.

Teague averaged 15.3 points and a career-high 7.8 assists for the Indiana Pacers last season. He shot 35.7 per cent from 3-point range and is a better jump shooter than Rubio. The Wolves were looking to upgrade their shooting after trading for Jimmy Butler last week.

