My 5: Screamfest Ambassador Dominic Monaghan’s Top Horror Films

Ahead of ScreamFest, Monaghan shared his top five horror films with ET:

5. Monsters

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Monaghan said the 2010 sci-fi monster film “is more of a thriller, but it does have some scary, jumpy movements. It was brilliantly shot. It has a lot of tension without ever seeing the monster too much, which was a really smart move.”

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

“It is not that scary, but it involves scary types of creatures,” Monaghan said of Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-motion animated film about a citizen of Halloween Town who stumbles through a portal into Christmas Town. “I love animation and love Tim Burton.”

3. A Nightmare on Elm Street

A slasher classic, Monaghan said the 1984 Wes Craven film is “incredibly fun and a scary roller coaster. And it has the young Johnny Depp, which is always fun.”

2. The Exorcist

“It captures some sort of innate evil and fear in the actual film itself. Just like the star of that film, even when it is not scary, feels terrifying and powerful to me,” Monaghan said of the 1973 supernatural horror film about the demonic possession of a young girl and her mother’s attempt to save her through an exorcism.

1. Let the Right One In

Referring to the 2008 Swedish original, Monaghan said “it is a masterpiece. It is a beautiful story which happens to be scary every so often.” And it’s more than his top horror film, “it’s one of my top 10 movies of all time.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed