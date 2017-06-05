'Multiple fatalities' in Orlando workplace shooting

Multiple people were killed in a workplace shooting in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Now investigating tragic incident,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter, adding the situation was “contained.”

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — @OrangeCoSheriff

Orlando TV station WESH reported as many as five people are dead.

Details of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

It occurred around 8 a.m. ET in an industrial area with multiple warehouses on Forsyth Road and Hanging Moss Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Shelley Adams, of south Orlando, said her sister works in the building and told her she had heard a bang. Adams spoke to reporters on the scene and said her sister was OK.

WESH reported the shooting took place at a company called Fiamma, which makes awnings for mobile homes.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement on Twitter: ”Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident, and [my wife] and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today.”

Law enforcement authorities said there were ‘multiple fatalities’ following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

