Multiple dead after shooting in Texas church

A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community of Sutherland Springs on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being “taken down,” authorities said.

The Wilson County News quoted Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett on the casualties and that the shooter was now dead.

It was not immediately clear if the church was holding services at the time of the shooting.

Albert Gamez, a Wilson County commissioner, told cable news outlets he’d heard that more than 20 people were killed and more than 20 were wounded, though he says those figures haven’t been confirmed.

One hospital about 16 kilometres from the shooting says it was treating “multiple” victims with gunshot wounds.

Connally Memorial Medical Center spokesperson Megan Posey declined to say how many patients were being treated at the hospital, but said the number was less than a dozen. The hospital is in Floresville, Texas.

A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the agency is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the site of a church shooting. Sutherland Springs is 48 kilometres southeast of San Antonio.

ATF spokesperson Mary Markos did not immediately have further details.

A sheriff’s department dispatcher said everyone was at the scene and unavailable to comment.

Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is currently in Japan, tweeted that the FBI are on the scene and that he is watching the situation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also said the state is monitoring the situation.

