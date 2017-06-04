Multiple casualties reported after separate 'terrorist incidents' rock London

A hit and run on London Bridge and stabbings at a nearby market late Saturday local time that have caused multiple casualties have officially been declared “terrorist incidents,” British police said early Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the bridge, which crosses the River Thames in central London.

Soon after, there were reported stabbings at nearby Borough Market.

Metropolitan Police tweeted that the bridge and market incidents were declared “terrorist incidents” shortly after midnight Sunday.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said there is a “fast-moving investigation” and her thoughts are with those caught up in the “dreadful events.”

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — @metpoliceuk

The force said armed officers were sent to the scenes and shots were fired. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

Police also said they were responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area, more than three kilometres away. They later clarified that it was a stabbing that was not connected to the other incidents.

London Ambulance Services said on Twitter at least 20 patients were taken to six different hospitals in the area. A number of London hospitals were under lockdown, including Guy’s and St. Thomas’, and Evelina.

The force tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of “multiple” casualties in an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. He said he did not know the seriousness of the injuries.

Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

The BBC’s Holly Jones told the British broadcaster a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

Will Heaven said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

He added that “it did not look like an accident,” saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident.”

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge.”

The incident, on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants, comes less than three months after an attacker ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical” after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Canadians urged to avoid area near bridge

Canadian diplomats in England are advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge.

Canada’s senior diplomat in London says staff at the Canadian High Commission are monitoring the situation.

High Commissioner Janice Charette says people should stay away from London Bridge and nearby Borough Market until the areas are deemed safe.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking in Ottawa on Saturday at the annual parliamentary press gallery dinner, said, “Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London.” A couple of hours earlier, he tweeted: “Awful news from London tonight. We’re monitoring the situation.”

The Canadian High Commission urged Canadians in need to call 00 800 2326 6831 or email sos@international.gc.ca.

Awful news from London tonight. We’re monitoring the situation – Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu — @JustinTrudeau

