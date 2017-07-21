MTV Video Music Awards Head to the Moon in Dazzling First Promo — Watch!

The MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner!

The first teaser for the annual music video ceremony was unveiled on Thursday and takes viewers on a journey through MTV VMA history.

Directed by Floria Sigismondi, the promo reflects the most memorable moments from the VMAs, including Britney Spears iconic “I’m A Slave 4 U” and Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” performances. It also pays tribute to the iconic Moonman.

Set to a modern version of “Video Killed the Radio Star,” MTV’s first-aired music video in 1981, the teaser hopes to leave a mark on the cable channel’s history and reminds fans to “brace for impact.”

[embedded content]

The 2017 MTV VMAs will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27. For more on the VMAs, watch below.

