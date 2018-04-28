Montreal Impact handed defeat by Atlanta United

Atlanta United scored four unanswered goals in the second half, two apiece by Miguel Almiron and Kevin Kratz, to overtake the Montreal Impact 4-1 Saturday at a rocking Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta (6-1-1) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games, scoring four goals over the final 20 minutes after being stymied by an upset-minded foe. Montreal (2-6-0) suffered its fourth straight loss.

Kevin Kratz broke a 1-1 tie with a brilliant free-kick goal in the 78th minute after a handball, the ball dipping over the wall and into the corner to his left. The goal, Kratz’s first of the season, came about four minutes after he’d entered as a substitute.

Almiron, who has six goals this season, made it 3-1 in the 84th minute on a quick counter after the ball clipped off the back of teammate Josef Martinez’s heels. Kratz added the final goal on another fabulous free kick into the corner, beating the wall again.

Sitting back on defence, Montreal took just two shots in the first half, but one of them found the net. Algerian international Saphir Taider notched his first goal of the season on a diving header in close off a beautiful cross from pushed-up defender Chris Duvall in the 13th minute.

Atlanta attacked the Montreal goal in wave after wave, dominating possession, but the Impact held its ground, often with nine men behind the ball. At least for the first 69 minutes.

Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush, who set a club record with 14 saves in a 5-3 loss to Los Angeles FC on April 21, was up to his old tricks early. He stopped Martinez on back-to-back attempts in the fifth minute.

Atlanta’s Darlington Nagbe headed the ball high and wide on another chance. An apparent goal after an Ezequiel Barco free kick in the 33rd minute was negated by an offside call against Martinez.

CBC | Soccer News