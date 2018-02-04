Molly Sims Mourns the Death of Her Beloved 18-Year-Old Dog Poupette

It’s a sad day for Molly Sims.

The 44-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to share that her 18-year-old dog, Poupette, has died.

“Today I said goodbye to my sweet Poupette. She has been my MVP for almost 19 years,” Sims began her emotional post. “She found a way to mend my broken heart and bring me sunshine on my darkest days. She was my constant in a world that never stopped moving. From walking the runways with me, traveling to Paris and New York, breakups, love, marriage and 3 babies .. Whether I was poor, rich, single or married— she loved me unconditionally.”

Sims continued by writing how her precious pup “gave us six babies” and “so many amazing memories and love that can never be replaced.”

“You are forever in my heart and a part of this Tribe of 5. To all the people who were sweet, kind and loving to her — I CANNOT express how much I appreciate ALL of you. Thank you @stephanedessaint. Poupette– you were the BEST GIFT I EVER GOT,” she continued, thanking the vets and those who have been so supportive and helpful during this tough time.

Sims isn’t the only celeb who has recently had their beloved pet pass away. Chelsea Handler and Christina Aguilera also paid tribute to their dogs last month.

