Modder Will Turn Your Xbox One X Into a Laptop, but It’ll Cost You

— January 2, 2018
xbook

Microsoft rolled out a new version of the Xbox One just in time for the holiday season, and seasoned console modder Eddie Zarick has already done what he does best — turned it into a laptop. In the hands of Mr. Zarick, the Xbox One X (See on Amazon) becomes the “Xbook One X.” It’s the Xbox One X in a laptop form factor. It’s not exactly the most portable laptop we’ve ever seen, but it’s easier to lug around than a stock console and all the accessories.

The Xbook One X is a completely custom creation from Zarick, so you’ll have to commission him to create one. The specs of the system are obviously the same as the actual One X system, as this is mostly just a re-housed version of the console. The Xbox One X has a more powerful AMD Jaguar CPU and RX590-based GPU, giving it enough power to render games at 4K resolution and play 4K Blu-ray movies. Despite the faster processor and GPU, the Xbook One X is slightly slimmer than the One S system was.

Zarick works his magic to turn this console into an all-in-one laptop with an integrated keyboard and monitor. The laptop-style keyboard allows you to navigate the system without pairing a controller, but of course, controllers work normally. The display is a 21-5-inch 1080p Viewsonic LCD. Some of Zarick’s past creations based on Xbox hardware have been a bit more svelte with 19-inch 720p monitors, but the beefier One X called for something more impressive. It’s not a 4K display, but 4K resolution doesn’t make sense at such sizes. You can still use the HDMI-out on the back of the console to attach a 4K monitor.

One important thing to note before you get all excited about ordering your own modded console: there’s no battery in the Xbook. The Xbox One X is too power-hungry for allow for any reasonably amount of play time on a battery you could actually lug around. Thus, you’ll need to be close to an outlet to use your game console laptop.

An Xbox One X costs $ 499, which is not cheap for a game console in the first place. A modded Xbook One X from Zarick costs $ 2,495 plus $ 150 shipping. These are bespoke pieces of hardware, custom built for each person. You’ll need to drop a $ 1,000 deposit and wait three weeks for Zarick to complete the build.

