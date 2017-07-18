Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Boyfriend Anderson East on His Birthday: 'He Owns the Stage and Owns My Heart'

Miranda Lambert marked boyfriend Anderson East’s 30th birthday by posting a sweet tribute on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old country singer shared a cute black-and-white collage of the pair, who have been dating since December, along with a message gushing about the Alabama native.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Says She Turns to Boyfriend Anderson East When on the ‘Verge of a Meltdown’

The post shows the pair enjoying Darien Lake Theme Park in New York, about to share a kiss while taking a stroll and East being presented with a birthday cake.

“My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today,” wrote Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton. “He owns the stage and he owns my heart.