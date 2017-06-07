Miranda Lambert Gets Stuck in an Elevator at CMT Rehearsals — See the Hilarious Pic!

Well folks, looks like Miranda Lambert got stuck in an elevator.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the unfortunate – but comical – moment when she and a group of people found themselves caught in an elevator at Nashville’s Music City Center on Tuesday. Luckily for Lambert, she had some alcohol “for emergencies.”

“Stuck in the elevator at @CMT awards rehearsal. Don’t worry I have airplane bottles of Tito’s in my purse for emergencies. What is it about award shows? Always an adventure,” Lambert captioned the photo.

The “Little Red Wagon” singer will be performing at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. Last week, Lambert released a music video of an unplugged version of “Tin Man.” The stripped-down, black-and-white clip features Lambert sitting up against a wall in a bathroom and playing the guitar.

The country star played the song for the audience at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, thanking fans for “letting me use my heartbreak” on her latest album, The Weight of These Wings.

