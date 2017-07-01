Miley Cyrus Shares Video of Jennifer Hudson Singing During 'The Voice' Auditions: 'Consider My Chair TURNT'— July 1, 2017
Miley Cyrus would turn her chair for Jennifer Hudson any day!
The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a behind-the-scenes video of Hudson singing during the blind auditions for The Voice.
“@iamjhud SANGIN @nbcthevoice Blind Auditions! Girl!” Cyrus captioned the impressive video. “Consider my chair TURNT & welcome to Team Miley
