Miley Cyrus Shares Video of Jennifer Hudson Singing During 'The Voice' Auditions: 'Consider My Chair TURNT'

Miley Cyrus would turn her chair for Jennifer Hudson any day!

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a behind-the-scenes video of Hudson singing during the blind auditions for The Voice.

“@iamjhud SANGIN @nbcthevoice Blind Auditions! Girl!” Cyrus captioned the impressive video. “Consider my chair TURNT & welcome to Team Miley