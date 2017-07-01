News Tangle Logo News Tangle

Miley Cyrus Shares Video of Jennifer Hudson Singing During 'The Voice' Auditions: 'Consider My Chair TURNT'

— July 1, 2017

Miley Cyrus would turn her chair for Jennifer Hudson any day!

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a behind-the-scenes video of Hudson singing during the blind auditions for The Voice.

Jennifer Hudson to Join 'The Voice' as a Coach Next Season!

“@iamjhud SANGIN @nbcthevoice Blind Auditions! Girl!” Cyrus captioned the impressive video. “Consider my chair TURNT & welcome to Team Miley

