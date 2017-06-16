Miley Cyrus Reveals the Bizarre Reason She Decided to Stop Smoking Weed

Miley Cyrus has turned over a new leaf after starting to work on new music, and the former wild child has famously given up smoking weed. However, it turns out there’s actually a rather morbid reason the songstress decided to quit the cannabis.

The “Malibu” singer sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s Tonight Show, where she opened up on why she stopped smoking, and revealed a not-that-surprising fact about her past visits to the show.

“I’ve always been very stoned on your shows, I don’t know if you know this or not,” the 24-year-old pop star admitted, adding that it was her drug use that led to some of her more unusual Tonight Show outfits.

Cyrus explained that one reason she’s given up ganja is because she wants to be as well-spoken and eloquent about her new music as possible, which wasn’t something she felt was possible when she was high.

“To sit here, and talk about what I’m doing, I want to be really clear, because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been,” she said. “This is the most important album that I’ve ever made.”

However, the impetus for her decision initially came from an unsettling recurring nightmare, in which she died on national television.

“I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible…. I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died,” Cyrus recalled. “Which I googled, and that’s never happened.”

Cyrus reasoned, however, that “no one’s ever died from weed, but no one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don’t really know [if it's possible.]”

“So I was thinking, if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what I’m doing,” she added. “And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned.”

The singer said she also liked to hang out with her many pets when she got stoned, including her dogs, cats and her pet pig.

“I was spending way too much time with the pig, and not enough time doing really anything,” she added.

Before they sat down to chat about her career and her new music, Cyrus and Fallon teamed up for a fun segment in which they went undercover as street musicians in a New York City subway station. Check out the video below for a look at the delightful public performance.