Surprise! Miley Cyrus has ​released a brand new song in celebration of Pride Month.

The 24-year-old singer made the announcement on Friday by simply sharing the cover art for “Inspired,”along with a link to the new music.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Miley Cyrus Expertly Channel Her Inner Emojis

“In celebration of #Pride & the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW everywhere!!!!,” Cyrus wrote next to a photo of herself wearing a rainbow sweater in support of the LGBTQ community.

The empowering ballad finds Cyrus channeling her country roots as she reminisces about her childhood and drawing inspiration from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“We are meant for more,” she sings. “Put the handle on the door, that opens up to change, I know that sounds so strange.”

[embedded content]

MORE: Miley Cyrus’ Transformation Timeline: From Disney Star to Infamous Twerker to Fresh-Faced ‘Malibu’

Cyrus recorded “Inspired” in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. The song will appear on her forthcoming new album due out this year, and is currently available for download on various digital streaming outlets including Apple Music, Google Play, Spotify, and iTunes.

In addition, and Cyrus will be making a donation to her Happy Hippie Foundation in honor of “Inspired,” a song for “#hopefulhippies everywhere with a vision of unity that overcomes division as well as a passionate call-to-action for young people to engage in their communities and help create social change.”

​This past ​Sunday, Cyrus performed “Inspired” during the One Love Manchester benefit concert headlined by Ariana Grande. The “Malibu” singer joined Pharrell, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and more to help raise millions for victims of the U.K. terrorist attack, which occurred ​following one of Grande’s concerts in Manchester ​in May.

See more on the charity concert below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music