Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Coldplay to Perform at Star-Studded 2017 iHeartRadio Music Fest

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is coming to rock Las Vegas with an epic array of musicians and special guests!

Coldplay, The Weeknd, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Pink, Miley Cyrus and Big Sean are among the slew of stars who are set to perform at the hotly-anticipated two-day music event.

iHeartRadio revealed the official lineup Tuesday morning, announcing that fans will also get to see performances from Harry Styles, Chris Stapleton, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, DJ Khaled, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett and Kesha.

The festival will also include a live performance from singer and former Big Time Rush star James Maslow, who recently won the Macy’s iHeartRadio Rising Star competition, and iHeartRadio hinted that fans can also look forward to “one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.”

Ryan Seacrest is set to host the star-studded festival, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 22 and 23.

The concert will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and the festival will be aired as a two-night television special on The CW on Oct. 4 and 5.

