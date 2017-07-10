Miley Cyrus Gets New Sunflower Tattoo to Declare She's a 'Vegan for Life!'

Miley Cyrus is proudly (and permanently) showing off her vegan pride.

The “Malibu” singer took to Instagram on Saturday to showcase her new ink — a stylized sunflower tattoo, the official logo of vegan food products — on the underside of her arm.

NEWS: Miley Cyrus Gets a New Tattoo of Her Dog Emu — See the Fresh Ink!

“Vegan for life!” the 24-year-old singer captioned the snapshot, along with a heart emoji.

Cyrus has long been an outspoken animal rights advocate, and her latest body art seems to fit in nicely with the multitude of simple black line tattoos that adorn the rest of her body.

NEWS: Miley Cyrus’ New Tattoo Seems to Be an Ode to Liam Hemsworth

In fact, the pop icon showed off a few of her other various tattoos, including several on her arm and one on her upper ribs.

“Bumper stickers all over dis bentley #vegan #emu #pablowtheblowfish ectttttt,” Cyrus wrote alongside the pic.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus’ New Tattoo Has a Misspelled Message

Cyrus has gotten inked in honor of her dog, her friends, and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, among many other random things. Earlier this year, she got another tattoo dedicated to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Check out the video below to see the sweet ink.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories