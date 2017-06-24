Miley Cyrus Finally Feels Like She Has 'Respect': 'I Proved What I Wanted to Do'

After a decade in the industry, Miley Cyrus finally feels like she has the “respect” she deserves.

In an interview with U.K. TV show Lorraine on Friday, the 24-year-old singer opened up about her career, and the “contentment” she feels at this stage in her life.

“I feel like I proved what I wanted to do,” Cyrus said of her career, which saw her Hannah Montana Days, raunchy VMAs performance, and lastly, the age of “Malibu.”

“I feel like I have respect, and I feel like my charity, Happy Hippie, has given me that,” she continued. “I feel like I have the respect as an artist that I want, so it’s less that I have to prove myself, and that gives me a lot of contentment.”

Cyrus acknowledged that she’s always been an “open” book, declaring that she’s OK with fans treating her like a friend.

“I think that makes me have more freedom in my music, because I feel like I can really just be myself, and my fans are so accepting of me,” she revealed. “But it’s just hard for people that are looking out from the outside inside my life all the time and going through every little thing.”

On the other hand, however, Cyrus thinks people were “so into” her life, that they felt a sense of “ownership” of her.

“They wanted to keep me the same,” she said.

A big part of Cyrus’ “contentment” seems to be her on-again fiance, Liam Hemsworth. During an interview with ET earlier this month, the singer’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, opened up about her relationship, saying he loves “seeing her so happy.”

