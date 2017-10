In the second round, the Saturday Night Live alum rocked out to “Violet” by Hole and went all out as he doused his eyes in black liquid.

For the “Malibu” singer’s final performance, she donned an over-sized beige blazer and glasses while jamming out to Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime.”

Check out their hilarious battle below and find out who came out on top.

