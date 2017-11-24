Miley Cyrus Calls Out ‘Rude’ Rumors That Claim She’s Pregnant

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Miley Cyrus shuts down pregnancy rumors. The “We Can’t Stop” singer took to social media on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to put an end to reports that she and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, are expecting their first child together. “RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tufurkey,” Cyrus, who is also celebrating her 25th birthday on Thursday, wrote alongside a picture of her and an arrow pointing to her tummy. The rumors began after the birthday girl shared a picture of herself with giant…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed