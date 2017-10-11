News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle on the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Carpet in Rare Joint Appearance: Pics!

— October 11, 2017

The “Malibu” singer, 27, cuddled up to her fiancé, Liam, who sported a black suit with white sneakers. The appearance marked the couple’s first red carpet together since before their split in 2013. They last made a joint public appearance in October 2016. 

Miley has been close with the beau’s family for years. In January 2016, she was spotted with Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, at a music festival in Australia. 

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿