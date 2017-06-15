Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover as Subway Singers During 'Tonight Show' Takeover

Miley Cyrus took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where she joined the host for a few different musical segments, including an undercover performance in a New York City subway station that kicked off the show.

Cyrus donned a long black wig, a cowboy hat and some dark shades while Fallon rocked a denim jacket, a shaggy brown wig and his newly-grown goatee as the pair took to the subway to perform as singing street buskers for unsuspecting passers-by.

Backed up by a guitarist and a bucket drummer, Fallon played the tambourine while Cyrus belted out a flawless, soulful cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” and it wasn’t long before travelers walking past took notice.

Before the song was done, they had amassed quite a crowd — which seemed to be a mix of people who recognized the pair and others who were just impressed with the singer’s performance. After finishing the song, Cyrus and Fallon pulled off their thin disguises to the delight of the crowd.

“This is my first time [playing] at the subway station,” Cyrus yelled out. “This is exciting s**t for me!”

The pop star then broke out into a performance of her hit “Party in the U.S.A.” and led the giant crowd — almost all of whom were filming the event on their phones — in a massive singalong.

Later in the episode, the “Malibu” singer joined in on a fun installment of “Google Translate Songs,” in which she and Fallon sang lyrics to famous songs that had been translated into various other languages and back into English.

Miley kicked things off with a performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” which, when translated, is called “Your Body’s Curves,” and includes the iconic lyric, “I like that cadaver.”

The pair also sang Google-translated versions of Rick James “Superfreak” (aka “Really Weird”), Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man,” (aka “A Minister’s Male Child”), and they did a duet of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which Google translates into “Land Forms Don’t Prefer to Get High.”

After sitting down for a Tonight Show interview as well, Cyrus closed the show with a performance of two new songs, “Malibu” and “Inspired.”

