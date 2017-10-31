News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Were BOTH Elsa for Halloween: 'We Sent Each Other Photos' (Exclusive)

— October 31, 2017

“So, our daughter thought Halloween was on Saturday,” Kunis says, adding that Kutcher dressed up as a prince, while Dimitri went to the party as a mouse. “Huge party, lots of trick or treating for, like, two hours. Jacked up on candy, 200 kids. It was, like, full-blown Halloween. So, tomorrow night — Dodgers.”

But Kunis admits that her princess costume didn’t exactly suit her.

“I had a blonde wig on, I make a hideous Elsa,” she jokes. “Like, the world’s most unattractive human being.”

As for 37-year-old Bell, she hilariously admits that she tried to convince her daughter to dress up as Frozen‘s Anna instead — the character she voiced in the hit 2013 Disney film — though she just wasn’t having it. 

“Of course I did,” Bell deadpans when asked if she took her daughter’s costume choice personally. “I said, ‘Number one, you are a kid — you are supposed to have your finger on the pulse. You are two years too late. What’s hot, what’s new, you gotta fill me in.’ I just learned Instagram.”

