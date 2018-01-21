Mikael Kingsbury's moguls winning streak halted on home snow

Mikael Kingsbury finished on the podium, but for the first time in 357 days, someone was standing higher than the moguls great.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., had a streak of 13 straight World Cup wins, dating back all the way to his last loss on Jan. 28, 2017 in Calgary, where he also finished second. His streak began on Feb. 2, 2017, in Deer Valley, Colo.

On Saturday, Japan’s Ikuma Horishima topped Kingsbury with a score of 93.88, winning World Cup gold in Tremblant, Que. Kingsbury was right behind him at 93.27.

“I didn’t see his run, but I heard his score of 93 points,” said Kingsbury. “I just told myself not to get excited, just do the run.

“Overall, it was a good run. I got 93 points so I’m not disappointed. I’m really not disappointed that my streak is over. I’m even glad we can put that aside. It stopped at 13, and I’m pretty sure that is a record that will be tough to beat in this sport.”

Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Reikherd was third, scoring 88.44.

Canada’s Marc-Antoine Gagnon made the final, but finished sixth with a DNF.

