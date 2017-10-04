Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Message to Barack on 25th Wedding Anniversary: ‘You’re Still My Best Friend’

Michelle was headlining a session moderated by TV producer Shonda Rhimes at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia, when a surprise message popped up on the big screen.

“I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years,” Barack said in the video. “The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”

“It was a lot easier for me to do it,” he continued. “Because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”

The gushing didn’t stop there. The former president then paid tribute to his wife’s stunning style and expressed how grateful he was that she finally caved and went on a date with him back in the day!

“Your strength, your grace, your determination, your honesty — the fact that you look so good doing all this!” he said, listing some of his favorite qualities about his wife. “The way in which you’ve always taken responsibility for your own actions, but also for looking out for people around you is remarkable and it’s no wonder that as people got to know you the way that I got to know you, they fell in love. It truly is the best decision I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date that you finally gave in.”

Aw!

