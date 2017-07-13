Michael Phelps Pays Sweet Tribute to Wife Nicole After Winning Record-Breaking ESPY Award

Michael Phelps is a winner in and out of the pool!

The decorated Olympic medal swimmer was awarded the Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2017 ESPY Awards, where Phelps sweetly paid tribute to his wife, Nicole Johnson — who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday — revealing that the two met ten years ago at the same event.

“Today is my wife’s birthday, and we met here ten years ago,” the professional swimmer shared. “It’s the most amazing thing in the world. Thank you.”

While accepting the award, Phelps also reflected on his return to the pool in the 2016 Summer Olympics, and congratulated his fellow athletes.

“For me being able to come back, come out of retirement … It’s pretty wild to look back,” he said. “I wanna congratulate all of the other athletes.”

Chalk this up to another cute Phelps family moment. Watch the video to below to see some of the couple’s adorable pics with their 1-year-old son, Boomer.

