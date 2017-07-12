'Michael Jackson's Halloween' Animated Special Coming to CBS This Fall

Let Michael Jackson be the soundtrack to your Halloween!

Michael Jackson’s Halloween, an animated one-hour special that will feature the late King of Pop’s iconic music, is coming to CBS this fall, the network announced on Tuesday.

The project, which is being developed by the Jackson family estate-owned Optimum Production, features a star-studded list of voice actors, including Christine Baranski, Lucy Liu, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till, and will focus on two millennials and their dog, who venture into a creepy, mysterious hotel.

Additionally, we know that the special will include a grand dance finale featuring an animated Jackson (it’s “Thriller” right? Like, it’s gotta be).

So this October as you start thinking about costumes, pumpkins and candy, keep an eye out for this spooky special!

