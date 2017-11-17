Meryl Streep Says She's Dealt With 'Real Physical Violence' Twice in Her Life — and One Time, Cher Was There

In addition to celebrating female journalists, Streep has also thrown her support behind the women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or assault. Last month, she released a statement that addressed her relationship with the former movie mogul, but also praised his accusers for their courage to come forward with their stories.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” she told The Huffington Post. “The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

Here’s how others in Hollywood reacted to the Weinstein scandal:

