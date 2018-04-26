Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone on Directing Her 'Life of the Party' Love Scene on Their Anniversary

Melissa McCarthy’s upcoming comedy Life of the Party marks the third time she’s starred in a film directed by her husband, Ben Falcone, which may be why shooting the film’s sex scene may have been a little easier for the couple.

In Life of the Party, McCarthy stars as wife and mother whose husband unexpectedly asks her for a divorce. Suddenly single, she decides to go back to college alongside her daughter, and tries to experience everything she missed in her younger years — including getting hot and heavy with a hot younger man (played by Luke Benward), in the university library.

For the steamy scene, McCarthy’s husband was right in the middle directing all the action, which the actress admitted was a little bizarre.

McCarthy and Falcone spent some time chatting (and drinking) with ET’s Kevin Frasier at during CinemaCon 2018 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and she opened up about the strange timing of when they shot the love scene.

“When we have our big intimate scene in the library, it was on our wedding anniversary,” McCarthy said, recalling how Benward jokingly wished her a happy anniversary before going in for one of the scene’s kisses.

“It was so creepy, but it was pretty funny,” she joked, adding that her husband’s directorial suggestions made the whole thing stranger. “He was like, ‘Grab his butt! Happy anniversary!'”

In Life of the Party, McCarthy is joined by an impressive cast of funny women including Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Gillian Jacobs, Debby Ryan, Heidi Gardner and even pop icon Christina Aguilera, who plays herself.

Recently, Aguilera jumped the passenger seat of James Corden’s SUV for a hilarious segment on his Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, and they were joined by a surprise appearance from McCarthy, who dropped in to perform Redman’s verse from Aguilera’s hit track “Dirrty.”

Check out Aguilera’s hilarious “Carpool Karaoke” adventure in the video below.

Life of the Party hits theaters May 18.

RELATED CONTENT:

Melissa McCarthy Defends Her ‘Mom Boobs’ in New ‘Life of the Party’ Trailer (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Falcone on What Wife Melissa McCarthy Is Really Like at Home

Melissa McCarthy Kisses Hubby Ben Falcone While Dressed as Sean Spicer Backstage at ‘SNL’

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News