Melissa Bishop captures 4th Canadian 800-metre title

Melissa Bishop ran hard from the gun, and by 400 metres she’d opened a gap on the field that stretched back a good 10 metres. By the finish line it was 20.

The world silver medallist cruised to her fourth national 800-metre title Saturday, officially booking her spot in next month’s world championships in a foregone conclusion.

The 28-year-old from Eganville, Ont., an hour-and-a-half up the road from Ottawa, crossed in two minutes 0.26 seconds, and then at the bequest of meet organizers, did a victory lap for the Ottawa fans including a large cheering section of fans in T-shirts bearing her name.

“It’s nice to run at home,” Bishop said. “I haven’t been home in a long time to run, and to have my family and my friends here, they’ve been beside me through this entire career, even before I was an Olympian. . . so it means a lot.”