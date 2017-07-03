Meghan Trainor Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Daryl Sabara: 'I Love You With All of My Heart'

Get this love story a birthday cake!

Meghan Trainor and her Spy Kids star boyfriend Daryl Sabara both took to Instagram on Sunday to sweetly show love for each other in honor of their one-year anniversary of dating.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor Gushes About Her ‘Cute’ Boyfriend: ‘He Keeps Walking By Me Going ‘You’re Beautiful’’

“An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year,” Trainor captioned a tearjerky montage video. “Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart ❤️ and shout out to the dopest brother who made me ball my eyes out when he made this video for us @ryan.trainor