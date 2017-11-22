Meghan McCain Marries Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain is a married woman!

The View co-host married conservative pundit Ben Domenech at her family’s ranch in Sedona, Arizona, on Tuesday, ET confirms.

McCain’s father, Sen. John McCain, gave her away at the ceremony, and John Dickerson married the couple. After the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing with 100 close friends, family and former colleagues.

McCain, who shared a photo of her bridal slippers on Instagram on Tuesday, confirmed her engagement on The View earlier this month, after Domenech popped the question in July.

