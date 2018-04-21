Meghan Markle Stuns in Cape Dress While Attending Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Celebrations With Prince Harry

A cape fit for royalty!

Meghan Markle continued to dress to impress while stepping out with Prince Harry to attended a star-studded concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday. The queen and members of the royal family were guests of honor at the special event, known as The Queen’s Birthday Party.

The Suits star and bride-to-be looked elegantly chic in a navy cape dress by Stella McCartney, which she paired with blue suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and a fashionable golden clutch by Naeem Khan. Her brown locks were up in a polished updo with two strands framing her face, and her makeup consisted of a golden smoky eye shadow with bronzer and a creamy nude lip.

Meghan adorably matched her fiancé, who also donned a navy for his grandmother’s birthday festivities. Prior to the family outing, Meghan and Harry had attended a special reception honoring the upcoming Invictus Games.

John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Once inside, the couple took their seats and reunited with Queen Elizabeth, who looked regal in a spectacular gold and white lace dress and a pearl necklace. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, were seated next to the queen. Unfortunately, Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child any day now, was not in attendance.

The Queen sits next to The Duke of Cambridge and The Prince of Wales at the @RoyalAlbertHall for the concert this evening, which celebrates Her Majesty’s 92nd Birthday.#QueensBirthdaypic.twitter.com/AA0McKn9vH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2018

John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The queen’s musical event included performances by Shawn Mendes, Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Sting and Shaggy, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Anne-Marie, Craig David and Donel Mangena. During the concert, Harry also took the stage to announce the launch of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a new organization created in the queen’s name, of which Prince Harry is President.

“As we celebrate your 92nd birthday this evening and in recognition of your incredible life of service, I am delighted to say that the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust has now been launched to support young leaders around the Commonwealth,” Harry expressed. “This organization, in your name, will provide a platform for those working to make a difference in their communities across 53 countries. Happy Birthday, Your Majesty.”

Prince Harry then made a speech to mark the launch of @queenscomtrust, a new organisation created in The Queen’s name, of which Prince Harry is President. pic.twitter.com/np9m9FO8oW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2018

The royal family has much to celebrate these days. Kate and William will soon be welcoming a third together and Meghan and Harry’s wedding is less than a month away.

For the latest on the royal wedding watch the video below, and keep up with all of ET’s coverage of the Royal Wedding as we count down to May 19!

