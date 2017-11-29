News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Meghan Markle Stuns During Rare Appearance at 'Suits' 100th Episode Party — See the Pics!

— November 29, 2017

Meghan Markle is supporting her hit USA show, and looking gorgeous! The 35-year-old actress made a rare public appearance at the Suits 100th episode party in Toronto on Tuesday night, looking stylish and perfectly put-together in a black top and a colorful Misha Nonoo skirt. Markle happily posed alongside her cast mates, including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Dule Hill, while the group celebrated their milestone achievement. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE — Patrick J. Adams Says ‘Suits’ Co-Star…

