Meghan Markle Stuns During Rare Appearance at 'Suits' 100th Episode Party — See the Pics!

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Meghan Markle is supporting her hit USA show, and looking gorgeous! The 35-year-old actress made a rare public appearance at the Suits 100th episode party in Toronto on Tuesday night, looking stylish and perfectly put-together in a black top and a colorful Misha Nonoo skirt. Markle happily posed alongside her cast mates, including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Dule Hill, while the group celebrated their milestone achievement. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE — Patrick J. Adams Says ‘Suits’ Co-Star…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed