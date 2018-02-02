Meghan Markle Laughs Off Endeavor Awards Mix-Up, Helps Her Flustered Co-Presenter: Watch!

That acting improvisation is paying off! Meghan Markle handled an awards show gaff like a pro on Thursday night.

The soon-to-be royal served as a presenter for the Endeavor Awards in London, alongside her fiancé, Prince Harry.

The former Suits star, 36, attended the ceremony looking menswear chic in a tailored Alexander McQueen suit and stiletto heels.

Once inside, she took the stage to present awards to wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.

In a new video from The Telegraph, Markle is announcing one category before stepping aside to let her co-presenter have a turn. Things quickly got awkward when he realized that the notes were mixed up on the podium.

Whoops! Meghan Markle laughs off awkward moment when awards ceremony fails to go to script pic.twitter.com/LNAh9g7Z2E — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 2, 2018

Markle laughed off the flub, helping her co-presenter to find the proper category. The audience laughed along with the two as they went on to present more awards.

The evening marked yet another surprising fashion choice from the American actress, who had been expected to wear a gown to the event. Watch the clip below for more details on her edgy look!

