Meghan Markle Cozies Up to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony — See the Pics!— October 1, 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so in love!
The 33-year-old royal and the Suits star were spotted getting cozy at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday.
Wearing all black, the 36-year-old actress lovingly gazed at Prince Harry and snuggled up to him while they were seated in a private box at Air Canada Centre, watching Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams and more perform.