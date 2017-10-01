News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Meghan Markle Cozies Up to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony — See the Pics!

— October 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so in love!

The 33-year-old royal and the Suits star were spotted getting cozy at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday.

Wearing all black, the 36-year-old actress lovingly gazed at Prince Harry and snuggled up to him while they were seated in a private box at Air Canada Centre, watching Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams and more perform.

