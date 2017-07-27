Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Are Back Together After Breaking Up Over 2 Years Ago

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have rekindled their romance, a source tells ET.

The two started dating in 2010, but called it quits five years later. Back in March, Mellencamp went on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, and implied that there was no way that he would ever have a shot at getting back with the 55-year-old actress.

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan,” he said. “She hates me to death.”

As to why Ryan would have such negative feelings toward him, the 65-year-old musician elaborated, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Stern suggested that Mellencamp call and attempt to make amends with the Sleepless in Seattle star, but he insisted that he’d already attempted to do so, unsuccessfully. “I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me,” he said. “And I can’t blame her.”

What a difference a few months can make!

Check out what the “Jack and Diane” singer had to say about his other exes, including supermodel Christie Brinkley:

