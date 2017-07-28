Playing Meek Mill Opens Up About Nicki Minaj Split: ‘Breaking Up With Anybody You Love Is a Loss’

Meek Mill does not feel the need to hide his feelings regarding his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

The 30-year-old rapper sat down with Philadelphia’s Power 99 radio show on Friday, where Mill opened up about his breakup from the Pink Friday rapper earlier this year, following a highly public feud with Minaj’s friend and collaborator, Drake.

“Breaking up with anybody you love is a loss,” Mill admitted to the radio host. “Want me to make up a lie or something? It’s easy to tell the truth now.”

Even so, Mill said that he can still look back positively on the relationship.

“It was a win. I got Nicki,” he shared. “I always wanted Nicki my whole life.”

The rapper also commented on the hate he received from Drake fans during their back-and-forth diss track sparring.

“It became a little trend to try and hate Meek Mill,” he explained. “It comes with being a threat.”

Listen to the whole interview below.

[embedded content]

Mill’s newest album, Wins and Losses, dropped last Friday.

Meanwhile, following her split from Mill earlier this year, Minaj reconnected with her Young Money pal, Drake.

