Mayor Tory proclaims Monday 'Reds Day,' calls on Torontonians to dress in celebration

Toronto Mayor John Tory took to Twitter Sunday to declare Monday “Reds Day” and encourage residents to wear red in celebration of the Toronto FC’s first MLS Cup title.

“I encourage everyone in our city to sport red to show our support, pride and appreciation for this incredible team,” Tory said in the proclamation. “This team has shown us that professional soccer is here to stay in Toronto.”

Toronto avenged last year’s MLS Cup final loss to Seattle by dominating the Sounders 2-0 in the championship rematch.

Tory called the victory a testament to TFC fans, saying the win was the culmination of years of patience and hope.

Monday will also mark the MLS Cup Championship Parade, which gets underway at 11:45 a.m. at Maple Leaf Square and will continue to Nathan Phillips Square where it will wrap up at 12:30 p.m.

Several road closures will be in effect for the celebrations.

A handful of TTC routes will also be either delayed or detouring during the festivities.

