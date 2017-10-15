News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Matthews pots OT winner as Leafs end 14-game winless run against Habs

— October 15, 2017

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Matthews finished a two-on-one counterattack with William Nylander, beating Carey Price with a bullet shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games this season.

James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto (4-1-0), which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galcheyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens (1-3-1).

leafs-canadiens

Montreal Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin reacts after scoring on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Montreal led 33-21 in shots in regulation time and 34-22 overall.

The Canadiens struck first as Petry took a drop pass from Drouin and fired a shot through traffic past Frederik Anderson at 2:19.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿