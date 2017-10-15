Matthews pots OT winner as Leafs end 14-game winless run against Habs

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Matthews finished a two-on-one counterattack with William Nylander, beating Carey Price with a bullet shot from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games this season.

James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto (4-1-0), which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galcheyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens (1-3-1).

Montreal Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin reacts after scoring on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Montreal led 33-21 in shots in regulation time and 34-22 overall.

The Canadiens struck first as Petry took a drop pass from Drouin and fired a shot through traffic past Frederik Anderson at 2:19.

