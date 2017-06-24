Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Enjoy Italian Babymoon — See the Pics!

Matthew Morrison and his wife are making the most of their final moments as a family of two!

The Glee star took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his and wife Renee’s babymoon in Italy with tons of cute pics!

“The sights of Italy are astounding…but I can’t stop looking at this sight! @reneemmorrison #babymama #morrisonadventures,” Morrison captioned a cute snap of himself and Renee sharing a smoothie.

“#Babymoon in full effect!! #morrisonadventures #capri❤️,” he wrote alongside another snap of himself kissing his wife’s growing belly.

The cute couple announced they were expanding their family just last moth, after tying the knot in October 2014.

