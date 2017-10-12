Mary-Kate Olsen Poses With Husband Olivier Sarkozy in Rare Public Appearance at 'Nude Art' Party— October 12, 2017
The couple’s rare public appearance comes after Carla Bruni shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen what it’s been like having Olsen as a sister-in-law for the past two years.
“She’s my husband’s brother’s [wife], but I didn’t go to the wedding!” said Bruni — whose husband, Nicolas Sakozy, is the half-brother of Olsen’s spouse. “They invited us, and then we couldn’t go because of a stupid reason, geographical reason, you know, we had to come over here and we couldn’t. But I mean, he seems so happy.”