Martin, Schneider post comeback win at mixed doubles Olympic curling trials

Nancy Martin and Catlin Schneider scored three in the eighth and final end to post a 7-6 win over Emilie and Robert Desjardins in Wednesday’s morning draw at the Canadian mixed curling championship in Portage La Prairie, Man.

The Desjardins rink started with last rock and took an early 4-0 lead, but Martin and Schneider scored deuces in the fourth and sixth ends to pull within one.

Team Desjardins took a two-point lead into the final end after scoring one in the seventh, but Martin drew for three in the eighth to improve her team’s record to 3-1.

“Later in the game we started to get our draw weight down a little better,” said Schneider. It was a little straighter today so it took us a little bit of time to see how the rocks were coming into the house. We stuck with it and we out-curled them late and that’s kind of what you have to do to make the last one.”

Martin and Schneider entered Wednesday’s later draws in second place in Pool A. Pool leaders Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman improved to 3-0 with a 7-6 win over Shannon Birchard and Jason Gunnlaugson (1-3).

The Desjardins (2-2) fell into a tie for fifth in the pool.

